Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Former president of MADD chapter busted for DUI

David Edwards

25 Feb 2011 at 10:15 ET                   

Officers in Gainesville, Florida recently arrested a former president of a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) group, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Debra Oberlin, 48, failed a field sobriety test, registering .234 and .239 blood-alcohol level. The legal limit for driving in Florida is .08.

An officer pulled over Oberlin on Feb. 18 at 1:10 am, after she was seen “driving erratically on Northwest 19th Street, swerving and crossing lanes,” The Gainesville Sun reported.

“The officer wrote that Oberlin smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot and dilated eyes. The report states that Oberlin told the officer she had four beers.”

The MADD chapter in Gainesville, where Oberlin was president for three years, closed in 1996 for financial reasons.

Oberlin, now a realtor, had no comment.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Watch: Robert Reich blames Berkeley riot on right-wing ‘outside agitators’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+