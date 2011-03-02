‘Pro-life’ group puts bunny in blender in push for cuts to women’s health

A new video from an anti-abortion group begins with this tagline: “Imagine the government giving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars every year to a company that does this.”

A nurse then plops a cute bunny into a blender, and the screen fades to black as the blender ostensibly churchs the bunny up.

This sensational video is from the American Life League, an anti-abortion advocacy group that’s taken aim on government funding for Planned Parenthood, via the Title X program.

What do cute bunnies have to do with Title X, a 40-year-old family planning program created by Republicans, which ensures that low-income women have access to family planning and health care?

While some conservative bloggers have predicted this video will “make pro-abortionists see red,” this bizarre scenario has left some pro-choice activists more confused.

Title X does not only fund Planned Parenthood but also public health centers across the country to allow low-income women access to breast exams, Pap tests, STI checks, and birth control.

As a result, Title X actually prevents the need for women to have abortions.

If Title X has nothing to do with abortion, except that it provides care to prevent abortions, it is unclear why the Tea Party and the American Life League would oppose it.

Amie Newman, a reproductive rights advocate and contributor to RH Reality Check, told Raw Story what she thinks the American Life League was trying to accomplish with their video:

“All they needed was a blender and a bunny, and they’ve created a lie and a smokescreen,” she said.

“They’re not fighting against an evil abortion empire. They’re looking to do away with a necessary, compassionate safety net program which helps pay for health care for millions of Americans because they do not believe that any women in this country should be allowed to use birth control or access annual exams, Pap tests and STI checks with taxpayer funding.”

“They should just be honest about it,” she concluded.

This video is from the American Life League, an anti-abortion advocacy organization.