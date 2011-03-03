Tea party leader: ‘Charlie Sheen is now making more sense than John Boehner’

WASHINGTON – The leader of Tea Party Nation declared Wednesday that House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) looks “like a fool” and should be defeated in a primary, tearing into him for not pushing larger budget cuts more aggressively.

“There is no other way to put this,” Judson Phillips wrote on the Tea Party Nation‘s website. “The Tea Party movement should find a candidate to run against John Boehner in 2012 and should set as a goal, to defeat in a primary, the sitting Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

The remarks reflect a rift between the GOP establishment and its base after tea party activists help propel Republicans to a dramatic takeover of the House and an expanded presence in the Senate last November.

Now, they’re demanding the steep spending cuts they were promised.

“Early on, the GOP promised to cut $100 billion from the budget. The Republicans in the House quickly went squishy on that and had to be cajoled into cutting only $61 billion,” Phillips wrote. “Now, John Boehner is saying when the Senate comes back and they start negotiating with ‘Dingy’ Harry Reid, who does not want to make any cuts, the $61 billion figure is not safe.”

The tea party leader castigated Boehner for saying Republicans fulfilled their promise to cut spending.

“Charlie Sheen is now making more sense than John Boehner,” Phillips wrote.