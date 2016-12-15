15 writers reveal the worst thing they wrote in 2016
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In 2016, the news media produced more bad writing than ever before—and faced unending pressure to produce even more of it. We brought you bad journalism, bad tweets, bad takes, bad predictions—oh boy, did we make bad predictions—bad punditry, bad magazine profiles of white supremacists and all-around bad news. We were in a bad mood too,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion