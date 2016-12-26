2016: The year in science
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
2016 has been, to put it mildly, a complicated year. The same can be said about the world of science, which witnessed some of the biggest breakthroughs in decades, even as it provided several grim reminders about the impact of climate change on planet Earth. Here are the biggest science newsmakers — both the good and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion