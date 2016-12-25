A Trump-filled Christmas in editorial cartoons from around the world
It’s Christmas time, 2016 is coming to an end, and a new year and new US president are nigh. Here’s a roundup of visual comments from cartoonists around the globe on where we find ourselves this holiday season. #Trump cartoon by Norwegian cartoonist Christian Bloom #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uZ5RHetFcO — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) December 12, 2016 [evening] Happy…
