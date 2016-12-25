Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A Trump-filled Christmas in editorial cartoons from around the world

GlobalPost

25 Dec 2016 at 13:10 ET                   
'The West Wing,' an editorial cartoon by Peter Brookes (Global Post)
'The West Wing,' an editorial cartoon by Peter Brookes (Global Post)

It’s Christmas time, 2016 is coming to an end, and a new year and new US president are nigh. Here’s a roundup of visual comments from cartoonists around the globe on where we find ourselves this holiday season. #Trump cartoon by Norwegian cartoonist Christian Bloom #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uZ5RHetFcO — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) December 12, 2016 [evening] Happy…

About the Author
Actor Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton in 'Game of Thrones' (HBO)
Next on Raw Story >
Our basket of deplorables: The 10 film villains we loved to hate in 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+