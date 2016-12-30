Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

About 20 people stuck on airborne ride at California theme park

Reuters

30 Dec 2016 at 22:16 ET                   
California's Knott's Berry Farm amusement park (Photo: Wikipedia)
California's Knott's Berry Farm amusement park (Photo: Wikipedia)

About 20 people have been trapped for several hours about 125 feet (38 m) in the air in an enclosed cabin of a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park in Southern California on Friday, with rescue officials trying to find a way to get the people down.

The Sky Cabin, described as a “fully enclosed revolving observational deck”, stopped in the afternoon and no one has been injured in the incident, the park said in a statement.

TV news video showed a fire department ladder reaching up along the tower where the platform is stuck but falling well short of the cabin. Various news reports have put the number aboard at between 18 to 21 people.

“What we’re going to do right now is formulate a plan on exactly how to bring them down,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Larry Kurtz told local broadcaster CBS2.

The park said it has been in constant contact with those in the cabin.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and the Los Angeles Bureau; Editing by Mary Milliken)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Ben Ferguson, Kate Bolduan and Symone Sanders (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Conservative radio host caught in lie that Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang at Obama Inauguration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+