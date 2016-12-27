Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

After Carrie Fisher and George Michael deaths — here is what causes heart problems

International Business Times

27 Dec 2016 at 20:49 ET                   
Carrie Fisher, George Michael -- (Shutterstock)
Carrie Fisher, George Michael -- (Shutterstock)

After Carrie Fisher, George Michael Deaths, Here’s What Causes Heart Problems

Pop culture icons Carrie Fisher and George Michael died this week from heart problems. Fisher, known for her portrayal of the feminist icon Princess Leia in George Lucas’ epic “Star Wars” movie series died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a plane. Michael died Sunday in his sleep of heart failure. Heart failure occurs when…

About the Author
CNN host Jim Sciutto, Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) -- (CNN screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
GOP congressman dismisses 99 senators who believe Russia hacked election: ‘It’s not 100 percent’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+