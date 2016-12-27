Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alan Dershowitz rips Obama for Israel ‘bait-and-switch’ at UN: ‘He just stabbed them in the back’

The Washington Times

27 Dec 2016 at 14:28 ET                   
Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz discusses allegations of sex with an underage girl levelled against him, during an interview at his home in Miami Beach January 5, 2015. (REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity)
Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz discusses allegations of sex with an underage girl levelled against him, during an interview at his home in Miami Beach January 5, 2015. (REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity)

Famous Harvard Law professor and attorney Alan Dershowitz is livid with President Obama for allegedly deceiving him in an Oval Office meeting. The White House’s decision Friday to refuse to rebuke a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction drew the ire of longtime Israel supporter Mr. Dershowitz, who told Fox News Monday that…

About the Author
Crying woman with a phone on a dark background (Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Ohio woman accidentally shoots friend while showing off Christmas gift
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+