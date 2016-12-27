Alan Dershowitz rips Obama for Israel ‘bait-and-switch’ at UN: ‘He just stabbed them in the back’
Famous Harvard Law professor and attorney Alan Dershowitz is livid with President Obama for allegedly deceiving him in an Oval Office meeting. The White House’s decision Friday to refuse to rebuke a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction drew the ire of longtime Israel supporter Mr. Dershowitz, who told Fox News Monday that…
