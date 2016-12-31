All the terrible things that happened in 2016
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By now, it’s common knowledge: 2016 was the most hated year in quite some time. Log on to the internet on any given day and there are pleas for the year to end and for 2017 to take over before yet another horrible event takes place. Aside from the most divisive U.S. election in recent memory,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion