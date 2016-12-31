Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

All the terrible things that happened in 2016

International Business Times

31 Dec 2016 at 10:19 ET                   
Prince, the famously withdrawn and eccentric pop superstar, refashioned himself as a community healer as he led a peace concert in Baltimore (AFP Photo/Bertrand Guay)
Prince, the famously withdrawn and eccentric pop superstar, refashioned himself as a community healer as he led a peace concert in Baltimore (AFP Photo/Bertrand Guay)

By now, it’s common knowledge: 2016 was the most hated year in quite some time. Log on to the internet on any given day and there are pleas for the year to end and for 2017 to take over before yet another horrible event takes place. Aside from the most divisive U.S. election in recent memory,…

About the Author
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Columnist slams the ‘dangerous logic’ the GOP uses to justify Russian hacks against US
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+