Anis Amri’s nephew arrested over Berlin market attack

Al Jazeera

24 Dec 2016 at 10:19 ET                   
Tunisia has arrested the nephew of Anis Amri, the Berlin attack suspect, and two others linked to him, according to North African nation’s interior ministry. The three suspects – aged between 18 and 27 – were arrested in a police raid on Friday in the central province of Kairouan, where Amri’s home town is located, Tunisia’s…

