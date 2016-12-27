Anne Frank’s diary inspired some victims of Guatemala’s civil war to tell their stories
Guatemala’s civil war ended 20 years ago, on Dec. 29, 1996. The conflict between rebel groups and state security forces lasted nearly four decades and took an estimated 200,000 lives — the great majority of them indigenous Mayans. It was especially hard on Mayan women, who lost loved ones, suffered sexual abuse and other atrocities, and…
