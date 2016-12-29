Appeals court calls 12-year sentence for stealing $44 in coins ‘absurd’
CHICAGO — After Harley Busse was convicted of stealing $44 in coins from a vending machine, the judge in his case noted that he had an “egregious” criminal history as a “career thief.” Because “nothing up to this point has made an impression on you,” Cook County Judge Michael McHale said, “maybe my 12-year sentence will…
