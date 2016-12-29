Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Appeals court calls 12-year sentence for stealing $44 in coins ‘absurd’

Chicago Tribune

29 Dec 2016 at 23:55 ET                   
Harley Busse (Photo: Illinois Department of Corrections)
Harley Busse (Photo: Illinois Department of Corrections)

CHICAGO — After Harley Busse was convicted of stealing $44 in coins from a vending machine, the judge in his case noted that he had an “egregious” criminal history as a “career thief.” Because “nothing up to this point has made an impression on you,” Cook County Judge Michael McHale said, “maybe my 12-year sentence will…

About the Author
Jim Scuitto and Jeffrey Lord (CNN / Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘We all want the facts!’: CNN’s Jim Scuitto goes off on Jeffrey Lord for dismissing Russian hacking
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+