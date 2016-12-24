Are walnuts the key to ending Alzheimer’s?
An international team of researchers in India may have discovered a simple-yet-effective way to combat Alzheimer’s disease, a healthcare burden reaching epidemic proportions globally: eating a handful of walnuts each day. Dr. Abha Chauhan, head of the Developmental Neuroscience Laboratory at New York State Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities, claimed his research group found…
