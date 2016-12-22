As Democrats ponder their future, Biden makes a plea for a focus on the middle class
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Over a career in elected public office lasting more than 46 years, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has seen campaigns from the rudimentary, family-run effort that first launched him unexpectedly to the U.S. Senate as a 29-year-old to the sophisticated, data-driven juggernaut that helped elect him and Barack Obama twice to the nation’s highest offices.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion