As minimum wages rise, so does pressure on Trump
Worker advocates around the country are preparing to celebrate jumps in the minimum wage when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1. And they are bullish about building on those gains in 2017 and 2018, despite a hostile federal government under President-Elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Related: Trump’s pick for Labor Department an outspoken critic…
