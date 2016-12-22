Attorney who blamed wife’s shooting death on Black Lives Matter turns himself in after being charged
ATLANTA — Atlanta attorney Claud “Tex” McIver surrendered to authorities Wednesday night after Atlanta police charged him with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of his wife, businesswoman Diane McIver. McIver shot his wife in the back as the couple rode in their SUV near Piedmont Park, late on the night of Sept.…
