Berlin suspect Anis Amri ‘radicalized in Italy jail:’ Father

Newsweek

22 Dec 2016 at 07:39 ET                   
Anis Amri
Anis Amri

The father of the Tunisian man suspected of driving a lorry into a crowded Berlin Christmas market has said his son was radicalized during a four-year spell in prison in Italy. German authorities issued a Europe-wide arrest warrant for Anis Amri, 24, Wednesday, offering a reward of up to €100,000 ($104,260) for information about the suspect.…

