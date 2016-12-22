Berlin suspect Anis Amri ‘radicalized in Italy jail:’ Father
The father of the Tunisian man suspected of driving a lorry into a crowded Berlin Christmas market has said his son was radicalized during a four-year spell in prison in Italy. German authorities issued a Europe-wide arrest warrant for Anis Amri, 24, Wednesday, offering a reward of up to €100,000 ($104,260) for information about the suspect.…
