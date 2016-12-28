Billionaire asked Chicago mayor to close major street for daughter’s wedding
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
CHICAGO — The wedding-industrial complex has ensured that ostentatious displays of one-upmanship have become a routine part of getting hitched — even for the middle class. So how does a self-respecting billionaire assert his clout on his daughter’s big day? For food and beverage distribution mogul Christopher Reyes, the answer was: ask Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion