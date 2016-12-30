Brain tumors disappear in clinical cancer trial
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
2016 brought along a bevy of medical research breakthroughs among the international scientific community, from HIV and AIDs prevention to new findings in the battle against the Alzheimer’s disease epidemic. But a blood cancer therapy called CAR-T cell treatment could prove to yield a major turning point in eradicating several forms of cancer, including breast and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion