Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can too much sleep be unhealthy?

Medical Daily

30 Dec 2016 at 07:14 ET                   
Child Sleeping (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)
Child Sleeping (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)

Sleep feels so good, so of course it would make sense that it can be bad for you. A new video from SciShow lists all the ways too little or too much sleep is linked to serious and potentially deadly medical conditions. Heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity and depression — research has shown a link between…

About the Author
A convenience store in New Mexico has posted a sign telling Obama and 'other Muslims' that they are not welcome (Screen cap via KOB 4).
Next on Raw Story >
‘Obama and other Muslims not welcome’: New Mexico convenience store’s racist signs outrage community
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+