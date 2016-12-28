Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can you hack? Here’s a way to make a buck and it’s legal

McClatchy Washington Bureau

28 Dec 2016 at 07:32 ET                   
Hacker and code interface (Shutterstock.com)
Hacker and code interface (Shutterstock.com)

WASHINGTON — In the lingo of computer hacking, “black hat” hackers are the creeps. They steal your credit card data, hack into your email account, and take over your home router for malicious mayhem. Think Bonnie and Clyde. Companies hate “black hat” hackers, worried that they will penetrate corporate servers and steal proprietary secrets or create…

About the Author
douches
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 14 of the most punchable faces of 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+