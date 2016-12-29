Quantcast

Can you really die from a broken heart?

International Business Times

29 Dec 2016 at 06:44 ET                   
(Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)
Screen icon Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday night at the age of 84 just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away from a heart attack. Reynolds was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after she had a stroke. Just hours before her death, Reynolds reportedly told her son that she “missed Carrie” and wanted to…

