Can you really die from a broken heart?
Screen icon Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday night at the age of 84 just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away from a heart attack. Reynolds was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after she had a stroke. Just hours before her death, Reynolds reportedly told her son that she “missed Carrie” and wanted to…
