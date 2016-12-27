Carrie Fisher in 1999: ‘Star Wars taught me everything’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Below is an excerpt of Carrie Fisher’s essay for Newsweek in May 1999. Fisher passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Picture this: I’m in Westwood Village, seeing “The Matrix.” Keanu Reeves is looking very buff and Prada. I’m alone. My daughter, Billie, and I saw the TV ad where Keanu’s mouth starts mutating, and Billie…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion