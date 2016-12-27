Quantcast

Carrie Fisher in 1999: ‘Star Wars taught me everything’

Newsweek

27 Dec 2016 at 15:34 ET                   
L-R-Actors-Mark-Hamill-Carrie-Fisher-and-Harrison-Ford-speak-during-an-tribute-to-George-Lucas-at-the-Kodak-Theatre-on-June-9-2005-in-Hollywood-California-AFP-800x430 (1)

Below is an excerpt of Carrie Fisher’s essay for Newsweek in May 1999. Fisher passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Picture this: I’m in Westwood Village, seeing “The Matrix.” Keanu Reeves is looking very buff and Prada. I’m alone. My daughter, Billie, and I saw the TV ad where Keanu’s mouth starts mutating, and Billie…

