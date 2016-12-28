Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Carrie Fisher will reportedly appear in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’

International Business Times

28 Dec 2016 at 08:53 ET                   
Carrie Fisher (Youtube)
Carrie Fisher (Youtube)

Carrie Fisher was a staple in the “Star Wars” anthology, appearing for the first time in 1977. She appeared in five of the seven films and made an appearance in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Fisher’s character was slated to appear in “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” set to release in 2017, but the actress’ sudden…

About the Author
KKK gathering circa 1920 (Library of Congress)
Next on Raw Story >
The Second Klan and the cultural crises of the 1920s shed light on the Trump phenomenon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+