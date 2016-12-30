Carrie Fisher’s autopsy put on hold
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Conducting an autopsy for “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has been further complicated after the sudden death of her mother, “Singin’ In The Rain” actress Debbie Reynolds. The L.A. County Coroner contacted Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd on Tuesday seeking permission to conduct an autopsy as Lourd is the actress’ next of kin, TMZ reported citing sources…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion