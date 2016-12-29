Celebrity death hoaxes of 2016
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A slew of celebrity deaths shocked the world this year, but there were many others who were victims of death hoaxes. Some reports and posts on social media caused a stir over the fake stories of celebrity deaths. From the recent death hoax about Britney Spears to that of Hillary Clinton were all part of 2016.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion