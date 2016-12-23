Charting the volcanic eruptions that are pushing our world apart
At the bottom of the sea, Colin Devey studies how our continents move away (and toward) each other. Illustration by Riccardo Vecchio Age: 55. Affiliation: GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany. Specialty: Geologist, seafloor volcanoes Colin Devey launched his deep-dive career on land, studying a 66-million-year-old lava flow that once covered half of…
