Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Cheetahs heading towards extinction as habitat shrinks

Al Jazeera

27 Dec 2016 at 07:59 ET                   
Cheetah (Al Jazeera)
Cheetah (Al Jazeera)

Scientists are warning that the cheetah, the fastest land animal, is rapidly heading towards extinction, with depleting habitats and poaching to blame for the plummeting numbers. According to a report published in the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, an estimated 7,100 cheetahs remain in the wild across Africa and a small area of Iran, with…

About the Author
Jesse Benton (Twitter)
Next on Raw Story >
Disgraced GOP operative may have violated probation by trying to funnel Chinese money to Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+