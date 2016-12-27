Cheetahs heading towards extinction as habitat shrinks
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Scientists are warning that the cheetah, the fastest land animal, is rapidly heading towards extinction, with depleting habitats and poaching to blame for the plummeting numbers. According to a report published in the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, an estimated 7,100 cheetahs remain in the wild across Africa and a small area of Iran, with…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion