Chicago police brass defended Laquan McDonald shooting after seeing video, records show

Chicago Tribune

23 Dec 2016 at 20:45 ET                   
Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by a Chicago police officer (Screenshot)
CHICAGO — Days after Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald 16 times, top brass watched a video of the fatal shooting at a meeting in which “everyone agreed” the shooting was justified, a lieutenant who attended the meeting said in sworn testimony. Newly obtained documents of the city’s Office of Inspector General investigation…

Joe Arpaio (Screenshot)
