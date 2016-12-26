Chinese naval movement worries Japan, Taiwan
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Japan alleged Monday that China violated the international maritime law when three Chinese patrol vessels trespassed into sovereign Japanese waters. The alleged incursion occurred in the area off Uotsuri Island in the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to NHK. The Chinese patrol boats left Japanese waters after about…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion