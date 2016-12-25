Quantcast

Christie to decide on effort to punish Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal

NJ.com

25 Dec 2016 at 08:43 ET                   
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reacts to a question during a news conference in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S. on March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reacts to a question during a news conference in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S. on March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie will now decide on legislation that would prevent Trump adviser Carl Icahn from reopening the Trump Taj Mahal with non-union workers for five years. The state Assembly last week cleared legislation to suspend the gambling license of any New Jersey casino that “substantially closed” this year or in the future. The…

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to a question as he appears at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
