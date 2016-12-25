Christie to decide on effort to punish Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal
TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie will now decide on legislation that would prevent Trump adviser Carl Icahn from reopening the Trump Taj Mahal with non-union workers for five years. The state Assembly last week cleared legislation to suspend the gambling license of any New Jersey casino that “substantially closed” this year or in the future. The…
