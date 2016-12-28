Christie’s public records battles cost state $900K, report says
TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie’s administration’s attempts to keep records out of public view cost more than $450,000 over the past two years, bringing the total since 2012 to more than $900,000, according to a report in The Record. The report shows the amount New Jersey taxpayers are on the hook for to settle court cases…
