Christmas party goes awry when racist uncle gets a punch in the face

(Photo: Shutterstock)

For progressives, the idea of coming face to face with Donald Trump-supporting relatives over the holidays was daunting. But for one family, dinner turned into a domestic violence complaint.

A man was charged after allegedly punching his brother several times about the head in Florence Township, about an hour outside of Cleveland, OH, the Sandusky Register reported.

The victim had “deep laceration above his right eye, which was bleeding profusely,” according to another report. Blood was also dripping from the man’s mouth and paramedics were needed to treat him.

The victim reportedly made a derogatory comment about his niece, which agitated his brother, Kevin Manges. As the night went on, Manges’ brother kept making rude and racist remarks and many guests felt increasingly uncomfortable.

Manges asked the brother repeatedly to leave and when he finally did, Manges followed him outside. That was when the altercation got physical. Manges admitted to the deputies that he attacked his brother.

Manges ended up in the Erie County jail where he posted $5,000 bond and was released.