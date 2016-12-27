CNBC reporter: ‘White fear’ of a black president contributed to Democratic losses under Obama

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In a series of tweets attempting to dispel the notion that President Barack Obama’s policies led to losses down-ticket for Democrats, a CNBC commentator claims it was partly the result of white fear of a black president.

As Obama’s eight-year run as president comes to a close, commentators are looking back at his tenure. Many are questioning his legacy, which unfortunately also included Democratic losses in Congress and at the state level.

According to John Harwood, who also writes for the New York Times, those losses are attributable to more than surface issues, and go all the way down to a cultural bias against African-Americans.

for those making silly argument that Obama hurt Democratic Party: last 5 presidents have left both houses of Congress in opposition hands — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016

drivers of D casualties under Obama: a) depth of financial crisis/Great Recession b) accumulated angst over 30-year income stagnation 1/2 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016