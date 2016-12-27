Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

CNBC reporter: ‘White fear’ of a black president contributed to Democratic losses under Obama

Tom Boggioni

27 Dec 2016 at 17:51 ET                   
U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In a series of tweets attempting to dispel the notion that President Barack Obama’s policies led to losses down-ticket for Democrats, a CNBC commentator claims it was partly the result of white fear of a black president.

As Obama’s eight-year run as president comes to a close, commentators are looking back at his tenure. Many are questioning his legacy, which unfortunately also included Democratic losses in Congress and at the state level.

According to John Harwood, who also writes for the New York Times, those losses are attributable to more than surface issues, and go all the way down to a cultural bias against African-Americans.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Richard Spencer (YouTube/screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is what winning looks like’: Neo-Nazis set sights on destroying Drexel professor who mocked them
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+