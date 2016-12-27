CNBC’s John Harwood: White fear of change to blame for Democratic casualties under Obama

Eric W. Dolan 27 Dec 2016 at 14:57 ET

CNBC host John Harwood said Tuesday that the Democratic Party’s plight was due in part to white Americans who feared cultural change.

In a series of tweets, the veteran reporter said economic woes, opposition to the Affordable Care Act and Obama’s race had all contributed to Democratic losses in recent years.

for those making silly argument that Obama hurt Democratic Party: last 5 presidents have left both houses of Congress in opposition hands — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016

drivers of D casualties under Obama: a) depth of financial crisis/Great Recession b) accumulated angst over 30-year income stagnation 1/2 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016

drivers of D casualties under Obama: c) effective/unified R opposition, esp to ACA; d) Obama's race amid white fear of cultural change 2/2 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016

among 2-term presidents, Clinton/Bush/Obama all began w/both houses of Congress run by their party, saw both flip. Reagan had & lost Senate — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016

The Democrats have 63 fewer House seats, 10 fewer Senate seats and 12 fewer governorships since Obama became president.

