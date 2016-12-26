‘Come on, George — loosen up’: Read Frank Sinatra’s inspiring letter to George Michael on handling fame

George Michael (Shutterstock).

Pop star George Michael passed away this past weekend, and tributes have been pouring in from around the world.

However, one message to the late pop star has been getting passed around on the web a lot on Monday morning: A 1990 letter written to him by legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

After reading about Michael’s reluctance to embrace the limelight, Sinatra offered the younger star a word of advice: “Loosen up” and be thankful you can make a living entertaining millions of people.

“Come on George,” wrote Ol’ Blue Eyes. “Loosen up. Swing, man. Dust off those gossamer wings and fly to the moon of your choice and be grateful to carry the baggage we’ve all had to carry since those lean nights of sleeping on buses and help the driver unload the instruments.”

Sinatra noted that Michael has admitted he wanted to be a pop star since he was seven years old, which meant that she shouldn’t be feeling any reluctance to embrace the spotlight.

“No more of that talk about the ‘tragedy of fame,'” Sinatra scolded. “The tragedy of fame is when no one shows up and you’re singing to the cleaning lady in some empty joint that hasn’t seen a paying customer since Saint Swithin’s day.”

Read the whole letter below.