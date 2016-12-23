Quantcast

Connecticut Senator urges airlines to ban e-cigarettes from planes

International Business Times

23 Dec 2016 at 23:19 ET                   
E-cigarettes have grown in popularity, particularly among youths (AFP)
E-cigarettes have grown in popularity, particularly among youths (AFP)

As travel picks up for the holiday season, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal is looking to keep e-cigarettes from being allowed on planes, according to a report from the Hill. Blumenthal, the senior senator from Connecticut, urged airlines to prohibit e-cigarettes from being carried on planes due to reports the batteries of the popular smoking devices have…

