Connecticut Senator urges airlines to ban e-cigarettes from planes
As travel picks up for the holiday season, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal is looking to keep e-cigarettes from being allowed on planes, according to a report from the Hill. Blumenthal, the senior senator from Connecticut, urged airlines to prohibit e-cigarettes from being carried on planes due to reports the batteries of the popular smoking devices have…
