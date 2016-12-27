Cub Scouts ban 8-year-old transgendered boy after other kids’ parents complain
Cub Scouts Kick Out Transgender Boy
Just as the Boy Scouts of America appeared to be emerging from controversy surrounding its acceptance of gay scouts and scout leaders, the rejection of a transgender boy from a New Jersey Cub Scout troop could once again thrust its LGBT policies back into the spotlight. Eight-year-old Joe Maldonado’s mother, Kristie Maldonado, was told by scout…
