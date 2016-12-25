Discovery of unexploded World War Two bomb forces Christmas evacuation of 50K Germans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Augsburg, Germany (dpa) – Some 54,000 residents of the southern German city of Augsburg will have to leave their homes on Sunday, in what has been described as the country’s biggest evacuation since World War II, as authorities defuse a 1.8-ton aircraft bomb. Police have said that everyone must be out of the marked clearance area,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion