Discovery of unexploded World War Two bomb forces Christmas evacuation of 50K Germans

German Press Agency

25 Dec 2016 at 13:02 ET                   
A police officer redirects traffic at the site of an unexploded bomb (Shutterstock.com)

Augsburg, Germany (dpa) – Some 54,000 residents of the southern German city of Augsburg will have to leave their homes on Sunday, in what has been described as the country’s biggest evacuation since World War II, as authorities defuse a 1.8-ton aircraft bomb. Police have said that everyone must be out of the marked clearance area,…

