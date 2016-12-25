Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Disney attractions updates for 2017

International Business Times

25 Dec 2016 at 11:38 ET                   
Disneyland Paris, as seen on Oct. 6, 2014. [AFP]
Disneyland Paris, as seen on Oct. 6, 2014. [AFP]

The U.S. Disney parks are going undergoing a transformation. Following the success of the new “Star Wars” films, both Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, are adding new lands dedicated to the franchise. Elsewhere, Disney World is also getting a “Toy Story” land to Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom a section dedicated…

About the Author
Former House Majority Leader Newt Gingrich -- (Fox News screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Newt Gingrich: Trump will continue to tweet no matter whether it’s ‘brilliant or stupid’ – so get used to it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+