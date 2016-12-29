Does the US still employ torture tactics?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A federal judge ordered the government to preserve a Senate report on Wednesday that documents the alleged torture of detainees in CIA custody through tactics such as regular beatings, forced rectal feeding, waterboarding, sensory and sleep deprivation and mock executions. U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth passed the order on the appeal filed by the attorneys…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion