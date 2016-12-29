Quantcast

Does the US still employ torture tactics?

International Business Times

29 Dec 2016 at 06:41 ET                   
US President Barack Obama (R) meets with Republican President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on November 10, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jim Watson)
US President Barack Obama (R) meets with Republican President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on November 10, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jim Watson)

A federal judge ordered the government to preserve a Senate report on Wednesday that documents the alleged torture of detainees in CIA custody through tactics such as regular beatings, forced rectal feeding, waterboarding, sensory and sleep deprivation and mock executions. U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth passed the order on the appeal filed by the attorneys…

