Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dog poop, GPS trackers and security cameras: Cracking down on package thieves

Los Angeles Times

23 Dec 2016 at 20:40 ET                   
(Photo: DOJ)
(Photo: DOJ)

LOS ANGELES — They operate in the middle of the day, when many residents are at work and the delivery vans are making their rounds. They tend to follow FedEx, UPS and U.S. mail workers down streets, on the lookout for packages they can nab. Some even dress in uniforms to avoid suspicion. As internet retailers…

About the Author
Joe Arpaio (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost his election thanks to Republicans who voted for Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+