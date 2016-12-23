Dog poop, GPS trackers and security cameras: Cracking down on package thieves
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
LOS ANGELES — They operate in the middle of the day, when many residents are at work and the delivery vans are making their rounds. They tend to follow FedEx, UPS and U.S. mail workers down streets, on the lookout for packages they can nab. Some even dress in uniforms to avoid suspicion. As internet retailers…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion