Donald Trump inaugural events announced: ‘Make America Great!’ concert at Lincoln Memorial
The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the schedule of events for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, which includes a free concert called the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Of course, there will be the traditional parade up Pennsylvania Avenue with the newly sworn-in president. The events will begin Jan. 19 – the day before the swearing-in ceremony…
