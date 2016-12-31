Donald Trump taunts his ‘many enemies’ who ‘lost so badly’ in New Year’s Eve tweet
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday mocked the “enemies” who he says he defeated.
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
