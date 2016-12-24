Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Donald Trump wants a record crowd for his inauguration — but he may be disappointed

McClatchy Washington Bureau

24 Dec 2016 at 19:04 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

WASHINGTON — In a tweet a week ago, Donald Trump urged his fans to head to Washington to see him get sworn in on Jan. 20. “Let’s set the all time record!” tweeted the president-elect. But planners who are gearing up for the big day predict that Trump will fall way short of his goal: They’re…

About the Author
Fight breaks out at Newport Mall in Jersey City (NJ.com)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Rowdy fight at Jersey City mall disrupts last-minute Christmas shopping
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+