Drudge claims US government behind DDOS attack of ‘Drudge Report’ — but site is still running
A tweet from conservative media icon Matt Drudge’s verified account Thursday night appeared to accuse the government of interfecing with his website, thedrudgereport.com, just hours after the Barack Obama administration announced new sanctions against Russia over election hacking. “Is the US government attacking DRUDGE REPORT? Biggest DDoS since site’s inception. VERY suspicious routing [and timing],” the…
