Duterte says he’ll ‘burn down the United Nations’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Rodrigo Duterte offered his latest controversial remarks on Thursday. This time they were aimed at the United Nations’ human rights chief. The Philippines president attacked the U.N.’s high commissioner for human rights for suggesting the organization should open a murder investigation against Duterte, describing Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein as an “idiot” and claiming he’d “burn down the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion