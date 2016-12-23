Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Duterte says he’ll ‘burn down the United Nations’

International Business Times

23 Dec 2016 at 23:12 ET                   
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to end his nation's decades-old alliance with the United States in favour of China and Russia (AFP Photo/Manman Dejeto)
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to end his nation's decades-old alliance with the United States in favour of China and Russia (AFP Photo/Manman Dejeto)

Rodrigo Duterte offered his latest controversial remarks on Thursday. This time they were aimed at the United Nations’ human rights chief. The Philippines president attacked the U.N.’s high commissioner for human rights for suggesting the organization should open a murder investigation against Duterte, describing Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein as an “idiot” and claiming he’d “burn down the…

About the Author
Joe Arpaio (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost his election thanks to Republicans who voted for Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+