Earthquakes hit California-Nevada border

International Business Times

28 Dec 2016 at 08:04 ET                   
Earthquake (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)
Two earthquakes, both measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, hit the California-Nevada border area in the early hours of Wednesday. No reports of any damage have come in yet. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first quake hit at 3:18 a.m. EST, while the second came four minutes later. Both earthquakes had their epicenters at…

