Earthquakes hit California-Nevada border
Two earthquakes, both measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, hit the California-Nevada border area in the early hours of Wednesday. No reports of any damage have come in yet. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first quake hit at 3:18 a.m. EST, while the second came four minutes later. Both earthquakes had their epicenters at…
