Electricity through solar power now cheaper than fossil fuels
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The cost of production of electricity through utilization of solar energy is outpacing other alternatives as the cost accrued in investing in the installation of solar panels is turning out to be comparatively cheaper than a comparable investment in coal, natural gas or other options, according to a new World Economic Forum (WEF) report. In more…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion